ECHL HOCKEY

Rush's Rhett Rhinehart recalled by AHL's Calgary Wranglers

The Rapid City Rush announced on Wednesday that defenseman Rhett Rhinehart has been recalled by the AHL Calgary Wranglers.

Rhinehart has spent the entire season with the Rush and has appeared in seven games, recording one assist.

The rookie defenseman missed 21 games on injured reserve from November 9 through December 27. He is on an AHL contract with the Wranglers and was assigned to the Rush during training camp.

Rapid City will take the ice at home on Thursday for the first of three games this week against the Utah Grizzlies. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

