Rapid City Post 320 and Sturgis Post 33 closed Day 1 of the Veterans Classic a couple hours later than anticipated due to inclement weather, and took a while to settle in at the plate.

Stars ace Jett Wetzler and Sturgis righthander Kain Peters combined for five scoreless innings Thursday at Pete Lien Memorial Field before the Titans found life in the top of the sixth.

Sturgis scratched a run across first in the top of the sixth on a one-run single by Owen Cass to take a 1-0 lead.

Post 320 answered emphatically in the bottom-half with a two-run homer to right center field by Ryan Rufledt that gave the Stars a 2-1 lead and eventual one-run home victory.

“I saw probably four curveballs in that at bat, it was a long one,” Rufledt said. “I finally got on time and I got all of it for sure. It was a no doubter.”

Peters suffered the loss despite pitching six innings and allowing two runs on eight hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.

It marked Sturgis’ (0-3) third straight loss to open the season, but head coach Wade Huntington said he saw improvement from his team on the defensive side.

“Kain Peters is one of the top pitchers in the state of South Dakota,” he said. “We know every time he takes the mound, we have a chance to win. But we didn’t score enough runs…which makes every pitch so important.”

Post 33 returns to the diamond at 9 a.m. Friday against the Colorado Rogue at Pete Lien Memorial Field for Day 2 of the Veterans Classic.

The Stars (7-10) tallied eight hits and committed one error in the contest but struggled on the bases throughout the contest.

Head coach Lane Hovde attributed some of the mental errors to a 10 day lay off but credited his team for battling to eke out a victory.

“We’re a team,” he said. “We showed that when we stay in and play the whole game, good things are going to happen. We’ve been off for 10 days so this is a good one for us.”

Wetzler pitched a gem to earn the victory on the mound. He pitched six innings and allowed one unearned run on four hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

“He’s proven and shown that he is our number one,” Hovde said. “He’s pitched great for us this whole year. He just goes in and does his job, and that's all I can ask for.”

Kelby Denke closed the game out to pick up a save as he walked one and struck out two without surrendering a hit.

Rufledt led the way for the Stars at the plate. He finished the night 2 for 3 with a run and two RBIs on the go-ahead blast to right center.

Hovde left the field impressed with the way his first baseman battled to push his team over the edge.

“The guy has swung it very well for this program for five or six years,” Hovde said. “He's been struggling a little bit and I told him ‘hey man go go have fun.’ We play a game and we’re supposed to have fun. I think that's what he did and it paid off.”

The Stars return to action at 4:30 p.m. Friday against North Platte (Neb.) and close the day against the Colorado Rogue at 7 p.m., both games will be played at Pete Lien Memorial Field.