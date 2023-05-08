HOT SPRINGS — St. Thomas More’s Rylan Horning has racked up her fair share of individual titles over the last few years.

The freshman added another championship to her resume Monday when she won a second straight Black Hills Conference Tournament championship at Southern Hills Golf Course.

The Cavaliers added to Horning’s standout performance by winning the program's third BHC team title, and first since in six years, by a comfortable margin of 14 strokes.

“We still have a lot more to improve on before State,” Horning said. “There will be some really good teams there. I think our team is doing great right now but we can definitely shave off some strokes here and there.”

Spearfish claimed the BHC Pre-Conference title Thursday and entered Monday as the favorite to win its third straight conference championship, but STM received a major boost from Horning’s repeat championship with a 9-over 81 and by seventh grader Kaitlin Strain, who finished as the runner-up, two strokes behind her teammate.

“We’ve been close,” STM head coach Brandon Kandolin said. “But there were some good years when Hot Springs and Belle Fourche were dominant. I’m very happy for these young ladies who came out able to compete and put themselves in a good condition.”

Horning continued to showcase the dialed-in demeanor that makes her so successful. She entered the turn at 42 and in third place behind Strain (40) and Spearfish’s Alison Kennedy (41), but closed with a 39 on the back nine to secure the victory.

On her second stroke of the 18th hole, Horning’s bag fell over on her back swing, but it didn’t phase the young Cavalier as she directed the ball to a prime position in front of the green.

“Once I’m on the course and get started, I’m just focused,” Horning said. “When my bag fell, I didn’t even notice until I actually hit the ball.”

Kandolin said he isn't surprised by Horning’s ability to block out potential distractions.

“She’s extremely successful but also understands there's still a lot of work to do,” Kandolin said. “Especially since she’s looking to hopefully compete at the next level. She’s got a mindset where she wants to get better all the time and she’s not satisfied.”

STM’s top four golfers, Horning (81), Strain (83), Finley Young (101) and McKenna Jacobson, finished at 345. But perhaps more impressive, the lineup consisted of a freshman, two seventh graders and one senior.

After the awards presentation, Strain credited Jacobson for the leadership she provides the Cavs as the group’s only upperclassman.

“I’m really proud of us so far,” Strain said. “We have a lot of younger people on our team, but we have a senior that’s helping us. She’s a leader.”

The Cavaliers enter the postseason May 16 when they tackle Meadowbrook Golf Course in Rapid City for the Region 4A Tournament.

Meadowbrook will also serve as the host for the Class A State Tournament from June 5-6.

Team Standings

1. STM, 365

2. Spearfish, 379

3. Custer, 418

4. Belle Fourche, 445

5. Sturgis Brown, 475

Individual Standings

1. Rylan Hornings, STM – 81

2. Kaitlin Strain, STM – 83

T3. Allyson Kattke, Hot Springs – 86

T3. Hayden Thorton, Rapid City Christian – 86

5. Allison Kennedy, Spearfish – 87

6. Olivia Torgerson, Spearfish – 91

7. Cadence Kilmer, Spearfish – 93

8. Lilly Heisinger, Sturgis – 96

T9. Amber Layton, Custer –100

T9. Makenna Jacobson, STM – 100