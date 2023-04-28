STURGIS — Inclement weather has largely derailed the start of the South Dakota high school girls golf season this spring, especially in the Black Hills where healthy sources of snow still remain.

Boulder Canyon Golf Club in the Northern Hills was free of precipitation Friday, but chilly temperatures and winds as high as 20 mph were nevertheless made for subpar conditions for a golf tournament.

But St. Thomas More freshman Rylan Horning, the winner of most high school events in which she participates and already with a pair of top-five finishes at the Class A State Tournament, managed the environment and topped the individual field with a 3-over-par 75 to claim the Sturgis Invitational by two strokes.

“I played pretty pretty well. My putting wasn’t the best, but I can always improve on that,” Horning said. “You can’t really worry about the weather because it’s going to change all the time, so you just have to take it shot by shot, hole by hole.”

Horning’s performance propelled the Cavaliers to the team title as well, as they finished with 363 total strokes, topping runner-up Spearfish by only eight.

STM’s core group of golfers this season is comprised mainly of underclassmen, led by Horning. Seventh grader Kaitlin Strain placed seventh on Friday with a 92 and Amity Strand came in 13th with a 99, while senior Makenna Jacobson finished 12th with a 97 to round out the Cavaliers scorers.

“A couple seventh graders who I have right now are great additions that I’m looking forward to for the next possibly four or five years because they’re dedicated,” St. Thomas More head coach Brandon Kandolin said. “They go out and work on their game, and they have an understanding of it, so it’s going to be fun.”

As opposed to playing 18 unique holes at a typical golf tournament, the front nine of Boulder Canyon was played twice at the Sturgis Invite. A “tale of two nines” as the club calls its course, a traditional, wide-fairway first half gives way to a significantly more difficult second half, added on in 2018, so the event was confined to the first nine holes.

Seeing holes twice in one round gave participants a second chance at a better result. A steady Horning took one shot off her first runthrough.

“The great thing is she’s always consistent. Today, a few times I saw her put herself into some, not bad spots but not great sports, but the ability to get up and down, she does that really well,” Kandolin said. “She’s starting to figure out more parts of her game, trying to get more of that mental part of it. I think she is being a little more cautious of that mental part of the game, so I’m excited for that growth.”

Even with that opportunity, some players still struggled on their second tries as the wind, blowing in from the northeast, picked up and caused trouble.

That was the case with Spearfish sophomore Alison Kennedy, who led the 47-player field after nine holes before adding five strokes to her second-nine total but still finished as the tournament’s runner-up, ending two strokes behind Horning.

“Second time around the front was not as good, but I’m still happy with it,” Kennedy said. “My short game wasn’t as good, and the wind really picked up, which threw me off on some club selections, because it’s easy to remember the club you hit the first time, but it’s slightly different the second time, so that messed me up.”

Kennedy, the 2021 Black Hills Conference champion, led the Spartans to their second-place finish in the team standings. Teammate Cadence Kilmer placed fifth individually with an 87, while Olivia Torgerson cracked the top 10 with a 96.

Kennedy said her short game is what she’s working on the most, with the BHC tournament, held at Southern Hills Golf Course in Hot Springs this year, only 10 days away.

“That’s where you lose and gain the most strokes on other players,” she said. “So if you can always two-putt, get up and down, if you miss the green in regulation, that’s crucial.”

Rapid City Stevens, having already made a road trip to Pierre this week, didn’t bring its top golfers to Sturgis and instead rode a contingent of sophomores to a third-place finish. The Raiders were led by Molly DeWald, whose 87 earned her the tournament’s bronze medal, while Madi Jacobsen scored a 92 to place sixth.

Among other individual performances, Sturgis sophomore Lilly Heisinger finished fourth with an 87, Custer’s Amber Layton placed eighth with a 93 and Rapid City Central senior Josie Farrier came in ninth with a 96.

Sturgis Invitational

Boulder Canyon Golf Club - Sturgis

Par 72

Individual Standings

Rylan Horning, STM — 75 Alison Kennedy, Spearfish — 77 Molly DeWald, Stevens — 87 Lilly Heisinger, Sturgis — 87 Cadence Kilmer, Spearfish — 87 Madi Jacobsen, Stevens — 92 Kaitlin Strain, STM — 92 Amber Layton, Custer — 93 Josie Farrier, Central — 96 Olivia Torgerson, Spearfish — 96

Team Standings

STM — 363 Spearfish — 371 Stevens — 394 Custer — 412 Belle Fourche — 425 Sturgis — 440 Central — DNQ Hot Springs — DNQ Lakota Tech — DNQ Douglas — DNQ Lead-Deadwood — DNQ

*DNQ - did not have four golfers to qualify for team score