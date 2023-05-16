Rylan Horning and the St. Thomas More girls golf team made the most of their opportunity to preview the site of the Class A State Tournament.

Horning and the Cavaliers, coming off their Black Hills Conference championship last week, continued their hot streak to capture an individual and team championship on Tuesday in the Region 4A Tournament at Meadowbrook Golf Course.

The freshman phenom shot a 4-over 76 to claim yet another individual title by five strokes.

STM capitalized on her performance as three of its other golfers finished in the top seven for a team total of 359 to take home another piece of hardware.

“It’s exciting because we all worked together to achieve our goal,” Horning said. “But we know that we can always improve before State.”

Other Cavaliers performances included Kaitlin Strain with a 93 (third place), Makenna Jacobson with a 93 (fifth), Amity Strand with a 97 (seventh) and Finley Young at 104 (13th).

Jacobson, a senior, is the oldest STM golfer, while Strand and Horning are freshmen and Strain is a seventh grader.

Cavaliers head coach Brandon Kandolin said his young team plays like they don't realize that it’s one of the youngest teams in the field each week.

“Right now I think it’s just golf for them,” Kandolin said. “They play for the camaraderie and enjoyment of each other. There will be that time, but, however, when this year ends they’ll have a bookmark of understanding how good they could be.”

Horning started a little slow on the front nine with a 39, but dialed in after the turn to finish with a 37 on the back nine. She was happy with the improvement she showed on the back nine after a tough finish in the Pre-Region Tournament.

“I played O.K. on the front but after the turn, I did really good,” Horning said. “Last time I got an eight on the final hole, so I didn’t want to do that again. But yeah it was a comeback.”

Rapid City Christian’s Hayden Thorton finished strong to claim a runner-up medal at 81 in the Comets’ first season in the region after bumping up from Class B.

“I was just trying to get on the green in regulation,” the freshman said. “And I did my best to make that birdie putt. I just wanted to put all of my game together — long-range, mid-range and putting — to play my best and glorify God.”

The top three teams and top 15 individual players from the region tournament qualified for the state tournament June 5-6 at Meadowbrook.

Custer finished second in the team race for the second straight season at 411.

Jordan Uphoff led the Wildcats with a 97 for a sixth-place finish. Other notable Custer finishes included Shauna Zacher with a 101 (10th), Amber Layton with a 102 (12th) and Quinn Lewison with a 111 (16th).

“I think they did pretty well on it,” Wildcats coach Haley Uphoff said. “Last year we got second, but our scores improved a lot this year and I’m proud of them. We’re excited to be on this side of the state and on a course that we’re familiar with for State.”

Belle Fourche also qualified for State as it finished third with a 427.

Team Standings

1. STM, 359

2. Custer, 411

3. Belle Fourche, 427

4. Hot Springs, 480

5. Lead/Deadwood, 565

Individual State Qualifiers

1. Rylan Horning (STM), 76

2. Hayden Thorton (RCCS), 81

3. Kaitlin Strain (STM), 93

4. Allyson Kattke (Hot Springs), 93

5. Makenna Jacobson (STM), 93

6. Jordan Uphoff (Custer), 97

7. Amity Strand (STM), 97

8. Jayda Jacobs (Lakota Tech), 97

9. Ayden Kummer (Belle Fourche), 100

10. Shauna Zacher (Custer), 101

11. Chloe Schmoker (Belle Fourche), 101

12. Amber Layton (Custer), 102

13. Finley Young (STM), 104

14. Esperanza Mendoza Rama (Red Cloud), 105

15. Tia Williamson (Belle Fourche), 110