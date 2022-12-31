 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Sabres avoid shutout but fall to Icedogs to end year

The Badlands Sabres scored late in the third period to avoid a shutout but dropped a 4-1 loss to the Bozeman Icedogs on Saturday at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena in Rapid City.

Dylan Woolstenhulme potted the lone goal for the Sabres (8-19-4), a power-play marker at 16:44 of the final frame. Tyson Dunbar and Gabriel Harrison recorded assists on the score.

Zach Broxterman made 34 saves in net.

The Icedogs (13-17-1) moved ahead 2-0 in the first four minutes of the contest with goals at 2:48 and 3:41, then took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission with a goal at 15:58.

They tacked on another one at 10:25 of the middle frame. 

The Sabres are off next weekend and return to the ice Jan. 13-14 against the Yellowstone Quake at home.

