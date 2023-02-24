The Buttes Cobras roared out to a four-goal lead and went on to beat the Badlands Sabres 8-1 Friday night at Butte Community Ice Center in the Butte, Montana.

Dominic Powilatis potted the only goal for the Sabres (11-28-5), tallied at 14:46 of the second period on assists from Ian Vannelli and Aden Cobbs. It marked Powilatis' fourth goal of the season.

Starting goalie Dawson Sellner made 35 saves and surrendered five goals for Badlands in the first two periods before being replaced by Zach Broxterman, who stopped 16 of 19 shots in the third frame.

The Sabres will play the Cobras (23-19-2) for a final time this season on Saturday. The Sabres are 1-4-0 against the Cobras.