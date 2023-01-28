Sabres blown out by Hawks 5-0

The Badlands Sabres failed to find the back of the net Saturday night as they fell 5-0 to the Sheridan Hawks at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena in Rapid City.

The Hawks (21-14-2) got on the board at 8:08 of the first period and doubled their lead 10:05. They tallied two more goals in the middle frame, at 2:46 and 9:37, and added another at 17:42 of the third.

Starting goalie Brady Devries made 24 saves and gave up four goals in 29:37 on the ice for the Sabres (10-22-5) before Zach Broxterman entered the game and stopped 29 shots while surrendering one goal in the final 30:23 of regulation.

Badlands hosts the Great Falls Americans next Friday and Saturday.