Badlands entered the third period in a 1-1 tie with Butte Saturday at the Community Ice Center in Butte, Montana.

The Cobras exploded in the third with three goals to secure a 4-1 home victory. It marked the third straight loss for the Sabres.

Butte outshot Badlands 46-20 and 18-5 in the final frame.

Quinn Nichols gave the Cobras a 1-0 lead at six minutes, six seconds in the first on assists by Luke Schleusner and Clayton Rohner.

The Sabres (11-24-5) answered with a goal by Dominic Powilatis at 19:36 in the second on assists by Mason Witt and Payton Stauffacher to tie the game at 1-1.

In the third the Cobras immediately regained a 2-1 lead on a Tamer Billman goal on assists by Schluesner and Tyler Tosch at 43 seconds. Patrick Crooks added insurance with a goal at 3:20 on assists by Nick Bradshaw and Schleusner to make it 3-1.

Bradshaw put the icing on the cake with a shorthanded goal at 17:39 on assists by Anthony Johnson and Weston Viller to secure a 4-1 home win for Butte.

Badlands return to action at 7:05 p.m. Friday on the road against the Helena Bighorns.