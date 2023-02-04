The Badlands Sabres surrendered four straight goals to open the game and went on to fall 7-4 to the Great Falls Americans in their final home game of the regular season Saturday at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena in Rapid City.

Aden Cobbs and Brady Ridnour each scored a goal and dished out an assist for the Sabres (11-23-5), while Peyton Wilson and Keenan Howard also potted goals and Ian Vannelli, Dominic Powilatis, Mason Witt, Carter Johnson, Gabriel Harrison and Jack Walters recorded assists.

Starting goalie Hunter Oger stopped 18 of 22 shots in 25 minutes, 35 seconds between the pipes before being replaced by Brady Devries, who stopped 23 of 26 shots in 34:25.

The Sabres head to Montana next weekend for games against the Butte Cobras on Friday and Saturday.