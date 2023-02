The Helena Bighorns scored three goals in the second period and raced out to a four-goal lead en route to a 4-1 win over the Badlands Sabres on Friday night at in Montana.

Denim Young potted the lone goal for the Sabres (11-26-5), tallied on a power play at 15:02 of the middle frame, assisted by Jack Walters and AJ Petrotto.

Brady Devries made 77 saves between the pipes for Badlands.

The Sabres and Bighorns (33-7-2) will play again Saturday night.