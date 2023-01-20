 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Sabres fall to Wild 4-1

Brady Ridnour scored the lone goal for the Badlands Sabres, who fell to the Gillette Wild 4-1 Friday night at Spirit Hall Ice Arena in Gillette, Wyoming.

Ridnour potted his goal at 3:33 of the of the third period to the game at 1-1. The Wild responded with three unanswered goals at 8:39, 9:52 and 17:53, the final goal coming on an empty-netter by former Sabres player Ryan Hipsag.

Ridnour's goal, his 13th of the season, was assisted by Dominic Powilatis. Zach Broxterman made 49 saves for Badlands between the pipes.

The Sabres and Wild will meet again Saturday in Gillette.

