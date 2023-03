The Badlands Sabres dropped their eighth straight game Friday night, falling to the Sheridan Hawks 6-2 in the penultimate game of their regular season at Whitney Rink in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Carter Johnson potted both goals for the Sabres (11-30-5), while Brady Ridnour and Peyton Wilson dished out two assists apiece.

Zach Broxterman stopped 34 of 40 shots between the pipes in the loss.

The Sabres return to the ice on Saturday for their season finale, taking on the Hawks (26-18-2) once more.