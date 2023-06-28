Brooks Mitzel was named team captain as a sophomore when he played for the Rushmore Thunder, displaying leadership skills that Brendon Hodge, his former coach, said were well beyond his years.

That leadership, still evident nearly 10 years later, was a major reason why the Badlands Sabres named Mitzel their next head coach, announcing the move Wednesday at Buffalo Wild Wings in Rapid City.

“I’m incredibly humbled by it. I’m very thankful for our three owners for trusting me in this,” Mitzel told the Journal. “I don’t have a whole lot of experience in coaching, but I’ve been in the game a long time, and last year I found out pretty quickly I’ve got a really big passion for it.”

Mitzel joined the Sabres in May 2022 as an assistant before taking over head-coaching duties in late December, midseason, in an interim role. Hodge, the organization’s first-ever head coach and a team owner, stepped down to spend more time with his now 17-month-old daughter and wife.

Hodge said he'll continue his duties as an owner, and also serve as a sounding board for Mitzel.

“We were grooming Brooks for a while,” Hodge said. “I definitely coached him up last year a lot, helped him, and I’m still going to be here to help him with whatever he needs. If he needs any advice, I’m here for that.”

Mitzel played three seasons for the Thunder, from 2012-15, then spent three seasons in the junior hockey leagues with the Sioux Falls Stampede (Tier I) and Gillette Wild (Tier III, same division as the Sabres). He played one collegiate season for Salem State before finishing at Iowa State, graduating in 2022.

Despite his inexperience as a bench boss, he said his youth, 26 years old, makes him relatable to his squad of 16 to 20-year-olds.

“I’ve always had an open line of communication with my players,” he said. “Every coach has a different style on how they want to run Xs and Os, but I think if you can open a good chain of communication where there’s respect going both ways, I think that builds a good relationship with coach and players.”

Mitzel said that despite disappointing results from the Sabres last season, an 11-31-5 record, good for last in the Frontier Division and 30th in the league out of 34 teams, what’s paramount for a junior hockey program is the development of players, which he saw a lot of despite the team woes, and he hopes he can build on that during the 2023-24 campaign.

“I’m competitive, I love winning, but here it’s all about the development of the players, and last year, from the start of the year to the end of the year, huge improvements by everyone on the team,” he said. “So that’s a big positive we can take away from that.”

Additionally on Wednesday, the Sabres unveiled their new logo, a unique and original emblem that front office members said symbolizes a new chapter for the young franchise, which is getting set to begin its third season in a few months.

“It’s something different. Something new,” Hodge said. “We wanted to change something this year, and go into this with a new coach, new attitude, basically new everything.”

The new logo will accompany a new home jersey, which will be primarily white instead of orange this season. A primarily blue sweater will remain their away jersey.

“It’s good for us to rebrand here and start something new, and build off the success we’ve had the last two years,” Mitzel said. “I think the white jersey is awesome. We had the blue jersey last year, but the white one’s our new home jersey and I can’t wait to see it come September time.”