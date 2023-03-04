The Badlands Sabres' second season as an organization in Rapid City came to a close Saturday night in Sheridan, Wyoming.

The Sabres battled back from a three-goal, third period deficit by potting a trio of goals in a furious five-minute stretch and tying the game with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation.

But the contest remained level for only eight seconds, as an unassisted goal moments later gave the lead back to the Sheridan Hawks, who held on down the stretch for a 4-3 victory at Whitney Rink in the M&M's Center.

The Sabres close out the season with an 11-31-5 record, missing out on the Fraser Cup Playoffs and finishing last in the eight-team NA3HL Frontier Division standings. They also end their campaign on a nine-game losing streak.

Peyton Wilson tallied two goals for Badlands in its regular-season finale, scoring the first and game-tying goals, while Hunter Walla potted a goal and Ian Vannelli and Ethan Seanor dished out assists. Zach Broxterman made 40 saves in net.

For the season, Carter Johnson, Zach Vockler and AJ Petrotto led the Sabres with 22 points apiece, while Brady Ridnour paced the squad with 14 goals and Vannelli finished with 17 assists.

Badlands will finish the regular season with the fifth worst record in the league, placing 29th out 34 teams in goals for (2.30 per game) and 30th in goals against (4.53 per game). Its power play ranks 31st at 13.8% and penalty kill ranks 27th at 69.1%.