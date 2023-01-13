Sabres overcome early deficit to down Quake

After one period the Yellowstone Quake clung to a 2-0 lead over the Badlands Sabres Friday at the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

The Sabres responded with a pair of goals in both the second and third periods to claim a 5-3 home victory.

Carter Johnson led the way for Badlands with the go-ahead goal and eventual winning goal in the third at five minutes, 48 seconds and 8:43, respectively.

A.J. Petrotto scored the first goal for the Sabres at 9:35 in the second and Mason Witt delivered the equalizer at 17:05 in the second with his first goal of the year.

Badlands returns to action at 7:05 p.m. Saturday against Yellowstone at the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

Yellowstone outshot Badlands 48-33 but Oger Hunter stood strong between the pipes with 45 saves in 59:53 of action.

The Sabres converted on their only powerplay attempt, while the Quake finished 0 for 2 on powerplays.