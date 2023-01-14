 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Sabres pick up sweep over Quake with shootout win

The only goal of Saturday night's shootout at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena, coming courtesy of Brady Ridnour, gave the Badlands Sabres a 4-3 win over the Yellowstone Quake and two-game series sweep.

Peyton Wilson scored the game-tying goal for the Sabres (9-19-4), his lone tally of the night, at 11:28 of the third period. Jack Walters and AJ Petrotto each earned one goal and one assist, while Hunter Walla dished out two helpers. 

Zach Broxterman made 42 saves in net.

The Sabres are back in the ice Friday against the Gillette Wild at Spirit Hall Ice Arena in Gillette, Wyoming.

