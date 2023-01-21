Sabres swept by Wild

The Badlands Sabres avoided a shutout with a third-period goal but fell to the Gillette Wild 5-1 on Saturday at Spirit Hall Ice Arena in Gillette, Wyoming.

The Wild potted two goals in each of the first two periods and one in the third before Payton Stauffacher tallied his first goal of the season for the Sabres, a power-play marker at 12:14 of the final frame, assisted by Jack Walters and Dylan Woolstenhulme.