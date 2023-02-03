Before embarking on a four-week, eight-game road trip to finish the regular season, the Badlands Sabres played the first their final two home games Friday night at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena in Rapid City.

They made the most of their penultimate home game as well, jumping out to a big lead and going on the beat the Great Falls Americans 3-1.

Payton Stauffacher, Dominic Powilatis and Carter Johnson all potted goals for the Sabres (11-22-5), while Peyton Wilson, Aden Cobbs, Mason Witt, Tyson Dunbar, Brady Ridnour and AJ Petrotto dished out assists. Zach Broxterman stopped 42 of 43 shots in the victory.

Powilatis got Badlands on the board at 2:21 of the first period, assisted by Witt and Cobbs, then Johnson doubled the lead with a goal at 13:39, assisted by Wilson and Ridnour.

Stauffacher made it 3-0 less than two minutes into the middle frame, scoring a 1:32 on a goal assisted by Petrotto and Dunbar, before the Americans (14-22-2) got on the board at 17:38 of the second period.

They failed to cut into their deficit any further however, as Broxterman and the Sabres played a scoreless third period to claim the win.

The Sabres host the Americans again on Saturday in their regular season home finale at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena in Rapid City. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.