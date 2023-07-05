The Spearfish Sasquatch salvaged the final contest of a three game set with a 5-1 win over the Casper Spuds Wednesday at Mike Lansing Field in Casper, Wyoming.

Spearfish (16-19) snapped a three-game losing streak with the victory as the squad gets set to return to the northern hills for a six-game home stand.

Nicholas Esparza-Tomechko picked up the win on the bump with 3 1/3 hitless innings in relief, while striking out five and walking one.

Aidan Bennett allowed one run on two hits with eight walks and six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings as the Sasquatch starter.

The Spuds jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first but the Sasquatch didn't back down.

Spearfish tied the game with a single run in the sixth and pushed in front with four runs in the top of of the seventh inning.

Luis Reyes, D.J. Van Atten, Gage Kracht and Oliver Wilson led the Sasquatch at the plate with a pair of hits each.

Spearfish returns to action at 6:05 p.m. Friday against the Spuds at Black Hills Energy Stadium.