The Sasquatch trailed 10-5 entering the top of the ninth and fought back to tie Fremont in the top of the ninth on Tuesday night at Moller Field in Fremont, Neb.

The Moo collected themselves after the rally though and Ben Swails scored on a wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to clinch an 11-10 victory.

It marked the fourth-straight loss for the Sasquatch.

D.J. Van Atten led the way for Spearfish at the plate. He went 3 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBIs on a pair of solo home runs. Bryson Hoier went 2 for 5 with four RBIs and a home run.

Dylan Richey suffered the loss in 2/3 innings of work in the ninth. He allowed one unearned run on no hits and struck out one.

Spearfish returns to action against the Moo at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday at Moller Field.