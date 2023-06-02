The Spearfish Sasquatch turned a one-run lead into a five-run victory as they tallied four runs in the final two innings to pull away from the Oahe Zap and earn a 7-2 victory Friday night at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.

Christian Soto went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and one run for the Sasquatch (2-3), while Trey Vorwald added two runs. Jack Nehler, Luis Reyes and DJ Van Atten collected two hits apiece, and Bryson Hoier also doubled.

Oliver Wilson lasted five innings on the mound, giving up one run (earned) on six hits while striking out four and walking one. Dylan Richey allowed one run on three hits in two innings of relief, and Nosh McCandless finished the ball game by surrendering one hit in two scoreless frames.

The Sasquatch and Zap (1-9) will meet again Saturday evening for the second of three games this weekend.