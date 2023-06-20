Nine different players combined for 14 hits as the Spearfish Sasquatch blasted the Oahe Zap 18-3 on Tuesday at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

Bryson Hoier homered and doubled as part of a four-run, two-RBI performance for the Sasquatch (7-12), while Seth Nelson went 3 for 6 with two runs and two RBIs and Jack Nehler went 2 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs and Ryan Bachman went 2 for 5 with two runs and one RBI.

DJ Van Atten and Christian Soto collected two runs apiece, while Jack Sutton and Ben Seminara picked up two RBIs each.

Spearfish starting pitcher Julio Romero earned the win, allowing three runs (one earned) on 11 hits while striking out four and waking three on 7 1/3 innings.

The Sasquatch and Zap will meet again Wednesday.