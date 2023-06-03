The Spearfish Sasquatch overcame a two-run deficit with a pair of runs in the eighth inning and five runs in the ninth to beat the Oahe Zap 8-3 on Saturday evening at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.

DJ Van Atten and Christian Soto scored two runs apiece for the Sasquatch (3-3), while Daniel Thiessen collected two RBIs. Ryan Bachman and Parker Bleggi picked up one run and one RBI each.

Spearfish starting pitcher Cameron Murphy gave up one run (earned) on six hits while striking out one and walking one in four innings. Joe McBride allowed one run (unearned) on one hit and struck out two in two innings, Colton Bagshaw surrendered one run (earned), struck out two and walked three without giving up a hit in one inning and Noah McCandless earned the victory, tossing two scoreless frames while allowing three hits, striking out two and walking one.