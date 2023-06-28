The Spearfish Sasquatch recovered from a 8-1 loss in their first game of the day by beating the Badlands Big Sticks 5-1 in their second to split a doubleheader Wednesday at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

In Game 1, leadoff hitter Bryson Hoier picked up the only hit for the Sasquatch (12-15) of the seven-inning game and added a stolen base. DJ Van Atten, who was hit by pitches twice, tallied their lone run.

Dylan Richey scattered seven runs (all earned) on 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings on the mound, striking out seven and walking one on 104 pitches.

In Game 2, Trey Vorwald went 2 for 2 with two runs, while Luis Reyes collected a pair of knocks with one run and one RBI.

Noah McCandless gave up one run (earned) on four hits while fanning six and walking two in six innings.

The Sasquatch and Big Sticks (18-10) will wrap up a three-game series Thursday at Black Hills Energy Stadium.