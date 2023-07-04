A two-run, first-inning lead didn't hold as the Spearfish Sasquatch were blown out by the Casper Spuds, 13-4, on Monday at Mike Lansing Field in Casper, Wyoming.

Seth Nelson doubled for the Sasquatch (15-18), scoring a run and driving in another, while Gage Kracht tallied a hit along with one run and one RBI. Rapid City native Ryan Bachman drew two hit-by-pitches and picked up a steal.

Spearfish starter Cameron Murphy scattered seven runs (five earned) on seven hits while walking four without recording a strikeout in four innings. Levi Graham gave up six runs (five earned) on five hits in three frames of relief, and Chan Yoon tossed one scoreless inning.

The Sasquatch and Spuds (18-13) will meet again Tuesday for the second of six straight games against each other.