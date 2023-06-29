The Spearfish Sasquatch were two outs away from closing out a victory Thursday night, but surrendered four runs on two hits, a walk, a hit-by-pitch and an error to lose 8-5 to the Badlands Big Sticks at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

DJ Van Atten went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Sasquatch (12-16), while Seth Nelson doubled and collected a pair of hits and two runs. Spearfish racked up nine hits, five walks and 11 strikeouts at the plate.

Aiden Bennett lasted 5 2/3 innings on the mound, scattering three runs (all earned) on five hits while striking out three and walking five. Jack Sutton gave up one run in 1/3 innings in relief, while David Chase tossed two scoreless frames and fanned four, Chan Yoon surrendered three runs in 1/3 innings and Nicholas Esparza-Tomechko was credited with the blown save after giving up one run in 2/3 innings.

The Sasquatch wrapped up a three-game series against the Big Sticks (19-10) and will start a four-game home set against the Hastings Sodbusters (6-19) on Friday.