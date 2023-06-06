The Spearfish Sasquatch surrendered a three-run, first-inning lead in a 9-6 loss to the Sawtooth Sockeyes on Tuesday at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

D Van Atten homered for the Sasquatch (3-4), adding an RBI, while B Hoier went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs and J Nehler collected three RBIs.

Spearfish starter Z Romans gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out one in three innings. J McBride took the loss in relief, allowing three runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk while fanning three in 1 2/3 innings. The Sasquatch used five total pitchers in the loss.

The Sasquatch struck first with three runs in the bottom of the first inning, but the Sockeyes (7-3) clawed their way back and pulled ahead 4-3 in the fourth. Spearfish answered with a game-tying run in the bottom-half of the frame, but then Sawtooth racked up five runs over the fifth and sixth innings to take a five-run lead.

The Sasquatch got a run back in the seventh and another in the eighth to make it a three-run ballgame, but couldn't cut and further into their deficit. They'll host the Sockeyes again Wednesday for the second meeting of a three-game series.