The Spearfish completed a sweep of the Oahe Zap on Thursday with a pair of victories in a doubleheader at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

The Sasquatch nabbed a 4-0 victory in Game 1 and throttled the Zap 13-3 in Game 2.

Both contests of the doubleheader were seven innings after a rain out on Wednesday.

GAME 1: SASQUATCH 4, ZAP 0: Spearfish only managed three hits in the first matchup but found a way to manufacture runs behind a solid outing by Dylan Richey.

Richey allowed five hits in a complete-game shutout with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Keegan Weston led Spearfish at the plate. He went 1 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.

GAME 2: SASQUATCH 13, ZAP 3: Spearfish racked up 13 hits in the second matchup to complete the sweep against its in-state rival.

Ryan Bachman, Chazz Crook and Christian Soto each finished the contest with a pair of hits. Soto went 2 for 2 with a pair of RBIs and a walk to lead the way for the Sasquatch.

Noah McCandless earned the win in five innings of work as a starter. He allowed three runs (all earned) on three hits with three walks and nine strikeouts.

Spearfish (9-12) opens another three game set against Oahe at 5:35 p.m. Friday in Pierre.