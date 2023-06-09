All Times Mountain
Independence League Baseball;Time
Nebraska Prospects at Spearfish Sasquatch;6:05 p.m.
Legion Baseball;Time
Sturgis Post 33 at Yankton Post 12;7:30 a.m.
Sturgis Post 33 vs. Blair (Neb.) Post 154 (Yankton);9:45 a.m.
Spearfish Post 164 vs. Post 307 Royals (Vermillion);1 p.m.
Casper Post 2 at Rapid City Post 22;3 p.m.
Spearfish Post 164 vs. Brandon Valley Post 131;3:15 p.m.
Pierre at Rapid City Post 22;5 p.m.
Casper Post 2 at Rapid City Post 22;7 p.m.
Rapid City Post 320 at Mandan Chiefs;7 p.m.