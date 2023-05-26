All Times Mountain
College Baseball;Time
Hastings Sodbusters at Spearfish Sasquatch;6:05 p.m.
High School Track & Field;Time
State Track & Field Meet, All Classes (Sioux Falls);8:30 a.m.
All Times Mountain
College Baseball;Time
Hastings Sodbusters at Spearfish Sasquatch;6:05 p.m.
High School Track & Field;Time
State Track & Field Meet, All Classes (Sioux Falls);8:30 a.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Elijah Hoyt first joined the Rapid City Christian football team last summer as a way to build his physicality for basketball.
Local athletes across all three classes are among the top contenders in the state to bring home some hardware this week in Sioux Falls
Plus Spearfish's Jaden Guthmiller ties the 100-meter dash meet record in prelims, and Simeon Birnbaum carries the Stevens sprint medley team t…
“My goal at State is to run as slow as possible and still win,” Birnbaum said. “My eyes are set on the postseason races.”
“It’s really neat because the community has really gotten behind this golf team,” Hill City coach Josh Daiss said
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.