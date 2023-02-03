All Times Mountain
PRCA Rodeo;Time
Rodeo Rapid City, Summit Arena;7:30 p.m.
ECHL Hockey;Time
RC Rush at Wichita Thunder;6:05 p.m.
Men's College Basketball;Time
Colorado Mines at SD Mines;6 p.m.
MSU Denver at BHSU;6 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
Colorado Mines at SD Mines;4 p.m.
MSU Denver at BHSU;4 p.m.
College Track & Field;Time
Mines Winter Classic (Golden, Colo.);9 a.m.
People are also reading…
Junior Hockey;Time
Great Falls Americans at Badlands Sabres;7:05 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Little Moreau Conference Tournament
Harding County High School, Buffalo
7th Place Game
McIntosh vs. Bison;1 p.m.
5th Place Game
Timber Lake vs. Tiospaye Topa;2:30 p.m.
3rd Place Game
Lemmon vs. Wakpala;4 p.m.
Championship Game
Faith vs. Harding Co.;5:30 p.m.
Pentagon Classic, Sioux Falls
White River vs. SF Christian;4 p.m.
St. Thomas More vs. Sioux Valley;7 p.m.
Highmore Classic
Lyman vs. Herreid/Selby Area;1 p.m.
Jones Co. vs. Leola/Frederick Area;4 p.m.
Philip vs. Highmore-Harrold;7 p.m.
Non-Tournament Games
Sturgis at Huron;9:30 a.m.
Todd Co. at Mobridge-Pollock;11 a.m.
RC Central at O'Gorman;noon
Spearfish at Mitchell;noon
RC Stevens at Brandon Valley;1 p.m.
Crow Creek at Pine Ridge;2 p.m.
Bennett Co. at Hay Springs, Neb.;3 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Custer;3:30 p.m.
Douglas at Brookings;3 p.m.
Winner at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;6:30 p.m.
Hill City at Hot Springs;7:30 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Highmore Classic
Lower Brule vs. North Central;8:30 a.m.
Lyman vs. Herreid/Selby Area;11:30 a.m.
Jones Co. vs. Leola/Frederick Area;2:30 p.m.
Philip vs. Highmore-Harrold;5:30 p.m.
Non-Tournament Games
RC Central at O'Gorman;10:30 a.m.
Todd Co. at Mobridge-Pollock;11 a.m.
RC Stevens at Brandon Valley;11:30 a.m.
White River at New Underwood;1 p.m.
Crazy Horse at Takini;1 p.m.
Mitchell at Spearfish;1:30 p.m.
Huron at Sturgis;1:30 p.m.
Douglas at Brookings;1:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Custer;2 p.m.
Bennett Co. at Hay Springs, Neb.;2 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Newell;2 p.m.
Crow Creek at Pine Ridge;2 p.m.
Colome at Kimball/White Lake;3 p.m.
Winner at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;5 p.m.
Hill City at Hot Springs;6 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Yankton Invitational;8 a.m.
Hill City Invitational;8:30 a.m.
BDC Tournament (Fort Pierre);9 a.m.
Boys High School Hockey;Time
Rushmore Thunder at Sioux Falls Flyers;6:45 p.m.
Girls High School Hockey;Time
Rushmore Thunder at Sioux Falls Flyers;5:30 p.m.