All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Utah Grizzlies at RC Rush;7:05 p.m.
Men's College Basketball;Time
BHSU at Regis;5 p.m.
SD Mines at UCCS;7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
BHSU at Regis;3 p.m.
SD Mines at UCCS;5 p.m.
College Track & Field;Time
SDSU Indoor Classic (Brookings);11 a.m.
Junior Hockey;Time
Badlands Sabres at Butte Cobras;7:30 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
DWU/Culver's Classic, Mitchell
Philip vs. Viborg-Hurley;9:30 a.m.
St. Thomas More vs. Mount Vernon/Plankinton;2 p.m.
White River vs. Lower Brule;6:30 p.m.
Sacred Hoops Classic, Chamberlain
Crazy Horse vs. Flandreau Indian;11 a.m.
Pine Ridge vs. Kimball/White Lake;noon
Lyman vs. Santee, Neb.;7:30 p.m.
Non-Tournament Games
New Underwood at Lemmon;1 p.m.
Takini at McIntosh;1 p.m.
Yankton at RC Central;2 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Edgemont;3 p.m.
Tiospaye Topa at Newell;3 p.m.
Harrisburg at RC Stevens;3 p.m.
Todd Co. at Miller;5 p.m.
Wall at Custer;6 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Douglas;7 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Sturgis;7 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
GPC Tournament, Corsica
Marty vs. Freeman Acad./Marion;12:30 p.m.
Burke vs. Corsica-Stickney;3:30 p.m.
Colome vs. TBD;TBD
Burke vs. TBD;TBD
Sacred Hoops Classic, Chamberlain
Philip vs. Crazy Horse;9 a.m.
Pine Ridge vs. Potter Co.;1:30 p.m.
Winner vs. Dupree;6 p.m.
Warner Classic
White River vs. Sully Buttes;2:30 p.m.
Lower Brule vs. Tiospa Zina;4 p.m.
Jones Co. vs. Wolsey-Wessington;5:30 p.m.
Non-Tournament Games
Belle Fourche at Florence/Henry;10 a.m.
Yankton at RC Central;12:30 p.m.
Takini at McIntosh;1 p.m.
Harrisburg at RC Stevens;1:30 p.m.
New Underwood at Lemmon;2 p.m.
Lakota Tech at Hill City;3 p.m.
Tiospaye Topa at Newell;3 p.m.
Todd Co. at Miller;3:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Douglas;5:30 p.m.
Boys High School Wrestling;Time
Huron Invitational;9 a.m.
Badlands Brawlers Invitational;10 a.m.
Girls High School Wrestling;Time
Harrisburg Invitational;8 a.m.
High School Gymnastics;Time
Class AA State Meet, Individual Competition, Aberdeen;8 a.m.
Class A State Meet, Individual Competition, Aberdeen;2:30 p.m.
Boys High School Hockey;Time
Yankton Bucks at Rushmore Thunder;8:15 p.m.
Girls High School Hockey;Time
Rushmore Thunder at Mitchell Marlins;7 p.m.