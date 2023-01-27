Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
RC Rush at Utah Grizzlies;7:10 p.m.
Men's College Basketball;Time
Chadron St. at SD Mines;7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
Chadron St. at SD Mines;5:30 p.m.
College Track & Field;Time
Don Holst Open (Chadron, Neb);TBA
Junior Hockey;Time
Sheridan Hawks at Badlands Sabres;7:05 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Dakota Oyate Challenge (Huron)
People are also reading…
Lower Brule vs. TBD;TBD
Crazy Horse vs. TBD;TBD
Marty vs. TBD;TBD
Irene-Wakonda Classic
Hill City vs. Wolsey-Wessington;5 p.m.
Non-Tournament Games
Todd Co. at McLaughlin;noon
Mitchell at RC Central;12:30 p.m.
Newell at Philip;1 p.m.
Huron at RC Stevens;1:30 p.m.
Douglas at Yankton;2 p.m.
Dupree at Crow Creek;3 p.m.
Stanley Co. at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;5 p.m.
Hemingford, Neb. at Edgemont;5 p.m.
Lyman at Wall;5:30 p.m.
Lemmon at Herreid/Selby Area;6:30 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Dakota Oyate Challenge (Huron)
Lower Brule vs. TBD;TBD
Marty vs. TBD;TBD
Sacred Hoops Classic (Augustana Univ.)
Pine Ridge vs. Platte-Geddes;9:30 a.m.
Winner vs. Elk Point-Jefferson;2 p.m.
Lakota Tech vs. Parkston;3:30 p.m.
RC Christian vs. Florence/Henry;5 p.m.
Non-Tournament Games
Todd Co. at McLaughlin;noon
RC Central at Mitchell;12:30 p.m.
RC Stevens at Huron;12:30 p.m.
Douglas at Yankton;12:30 p.m.
Newell at Philip;1 p.m.
Faith at New Underwood;2 p.m.
Bennett Co. at Jones Co.;3 p.m.
Lyman at Wall;4 p.m.
Stanley Co. at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;5 p.m.
Hemingford, Neb. at Edgemont;5 p.m.
Lemmon at Herreid/Selby Area;5 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Les Tlustos Invitational (Brookings);8 a.m.
Lee Wolf Invitational (Aberdeen);8:30 a.m.
Wagner Invitational;9 a.m.
Belle Fourche Invite;9 a.m.
Red Cloud Tournament;10 a.m.
High School Gymnastics;Time
Pierre Triangular;10 a.m.
Boys High School Hockey;Time
Watertown Lakers at Rushmore Thunder;6:30 p.m.