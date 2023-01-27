 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
121722-Girls06.jpg (copy)
Matt Gade

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

RC Rush at Utah Grizzlies;7:10 p.m.

Men's College Basketball;Time

Chadron St. at SD Mines;7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;Time

Chadron St. at SD Mines;5:30 p.m.

College Track & Field;Time

Don Holst Open (Chadron, Neb);TBA

Junior Hockey;Time

Sheridan Hawks at Badlands Sabres;7:05 p.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Dakota Oyate Challenge (Huron)

People are also reading…

Lower Brule vs. TBD;TBD

Crazy Horse vs. TBD;TBD

Marty vs. TBD;TBD

Irene-Wakonda Classic

Hill City vs. Wolsey-Wessington;5 p.m.

Non-Tournament Games

Todd Co. at McLaughlin;noon

Mitchell at RC Central;12:30 p.m.

Newell at Philip;1 p.m.

Huron at RC Stevens;1:30 p.m.

Douglas at Yankton;2 p.m.

Dupree at Crow Creek;3 p.m.

Stanley Co. at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;5 p.m.

Hemingford, Neb. at Edgemont;5 p.m.

Lyman at Wall;5:30 p.m.

Lemmon at Herreid/Selby Area;6:30 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Dakota Oyate Challenge (Huron)

Lower Brule vs. TBD;TBD

Marty vs. TBD;TBD

Sacred Hoops Classic (Augustana Univ.)

Pine Ridge vs. Platte-Geddes;9:30 a.m.

Winner vs. Elk Point-Jefferson;2 p.m.

Lakota Tech vs. Parkston;3:30 p.m.

RC Christian vs. Florence/Henry;5 p.m.

Non-Tournament Games

Todd Co. at McLaughlin;noon

RC Central at Mitchell;12:30 p.m.

RC Stevens at Huron;12:30 p.m.

Douglas at Yankton;12:30 p.m.

Newell at Philip;1 p.m.

Faith at New Underwood;2 p.m.

Bennett Co. at Jones Co.;3 p.m.

Lyman at Wall;4 p.m.

Stanley Co. at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;5 p.m.

Hemingford, Neb. at Edgemont;5 p.m.

Lemmon at Herreid/Selby Area;5 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Les Tlustos Invitational (Brookings);8 a.m.

Lee Wolf Invitational (Aberdeen);8:30 a.m.

Wagner Invitational;9 a.m.

Belle Fourche Invite;9 a.m.

Red Cloud Tournament;10 a.m.

High School Gymnastics;Time

Pierre Triangular;10 a.m.

Boys High School Hockey;Time

Watertown Lakers at Rushmore Thunder;6:30 p.m.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News