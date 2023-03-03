All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
RC Rush at Allen Americans;6:05 p.m.
Indoor Football;Time
RC Marshals at Sioux City Bandits;5 p.m.
College Softball;Time
BHSU at NM Highlands;noon
BHSU at NM Highlands;2 p.m.
Junior Hockey;Time
Badlands Sabres at Sheridan Hawks;7:30 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Class AA SoDak 16
RC Central at SF Lincoln;2 p.m.
Sturgis Brown at SF Roosevelt;2 p.m.
RC Stevens at SF Jefferson;3 p.m.
Girls High School Hockey;Time
State Tournament (Sioux Falls)
Consolation Semifinals
Rushmore Thunder vs. Watertown Lakers;1 p.m.