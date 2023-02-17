All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Toledo Walleye at RC Rush;7:05 p.m.
Men's College Basketball;Time
Fort Lewis at SD Mines;6 p.m.
Adams St. at BHSU;6 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
Fort Lewis at SD Mines;4 p.m.
Adams St. at BHSU;4 p.m.
College Track & Field;Time
Stinger Open (Spearfish);11 a.m.
Junior Hockey;Time
Badlands Sabres at Helena Bighorns;7:05 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Great Plains Conference Tournament, Centerville
Burke vs. Alcester-Hudson;2 p.m.
Marty vs. Colome;5 p.m.
Warner Classic
Lower Brule vs. Wolsey-Wessington;5:30 p.m.
Non-Tournament Games
Sturgis at Red Cloud;3 p.m.
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. at Lemmon;4:30 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;5 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Hill City;5:30 p.m.
Newell at Wall;5:30 p.m.
Hot Springs at Custer;6 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Region 4B Tournament (Lead);9 a.m.
Region 4A Tournament (Rapid City);9 a.m.
Region 3A Tournament (Mission);9 a.m.
Region 3B Tournament (Miller);a.m.
Boys High School Hockey;Time
Huron All Stars at Rushmore Thunder;6 p.m.
Girls High School Hockey;Time
Huron All Stars at Rushmore Thunder;3:30 p.m.