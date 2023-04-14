All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Idaho Steelheads at Rapid City Rush;7:05 p.m.
Indoor Football;Time
Rapid City Marshals at Southwest Kansas Storm;4 p.m.
College Golf;Time
Tatanka Spring Invite (Jamestown, N.D.);6:30 a.m.
College Track & Field;Time
Loper Invitational (Kearney, Neb.);10 a.m.
Kansas Relays (Lawrence, Kan.);8 a.m.
College Softball;Time
Chadron St. at BHSU;noon
Chadron St. at BHSU;2 p.m.
Boys High School Tennis;Time
RC Central vs. Mitchell (Huron);8 a.m.
High School Track & Field;Time
Center of the Nation Meet (Belle Fourche);8 a.m.
Corn Palace Relays (Mitchell);9 a.m.