Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

Utah Grizzlies at RC Rush;7:05 p.m.

Men's College Basketball;Time

SD Mines at Western Colorado;7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;Time

SD Mines at Western Colorado;5 p.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Crow Creek vs. Mitchell Christian (Mitchell);9:30 a.m.

Lower Brule vs. Parkston (Mitchell);12:30 p.m.

Wakpala at Bison;1 p.m.

Philip at Oelrichs;1 p.m.

Sioux Co., Neb. at Edgemont;10 a.m.

Faith at Harding Co.;noon

Kadoka Area at Colome;1 p.m.

Crazy Horse at Sunshine Bible Acad.;1:15 p.m.

Douglas at Belle Fourche;2:30 p.m.

SF Roosevelt at RC Central;2:30 p.m.

McIntosh at Newell;2:30 p.m.

New Underwood at Lead-Deadwood;3 p.m.

SF Jefferson at RC Stevens;3 p.m.

RC Christian at Shiloh Christian, ND;3 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Chamberlain;5 p.m.

Custer vs. Winner (Mitchell);5 p.m.

Sturgis at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.

Bennett Co. at Wall;6:30 p.m.

Lakota Tech vs. West Central (Mitchell);8 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Crow Creek vs. Kimball/White Lake (Mitchell);8 a.m.

Lower Brule vs. Freeman Acad./Marion (Mitchell);11 a.m.

Faith at Harding Co.;noon

Douglas at Belle Fourche;1 p.m.

SF Roosevelt at RC Central;1 p.m.

McIntosh at Newell;1 p.m.

Philip at Oelrichs;1 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Colome;1 p.m.

Bison at Jones Co.;1 p.m.

RC Christian at Shiloh Christian, ND;1 p.m.

New Underwood at Lead-Deadwood;1:30 p.m.

SF Jefferson at RC Stevens;1:30 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Chamberlain;3 p.m.

Gregory at Winner;3 p.m.

Custer vs. Platte-Geddes (Mitchell);3:30 p.m.

Bennett Co. at Wall;4 p.m.

Lakota Tech vs. West Central (Mitchell);6:30 p.m.

Boys High School Wrestling;Time

Mid Dakota Monster (Presho);9 a.m.

Bandit Invitational (Miller);9 a.m.

High School Gymnastics;Time

Rocking the River Chamberlain Invite;9 a.m.

Boys High School Hockey;Time

Oahe Capitals at Rushmore Thunder;4 p.m.

Girls High School Hockey;Time

Rushmore Thunder at Brookings Rangers;7 p.m.

