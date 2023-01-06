Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Utah Grizzlies at RC Rush;7:05 p.m.
Men's College Basketball;Time
SD Mines at Western Colorado;7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
SD Mines at Western Colorado;5 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Crow Creek vs. Mitchell Christian (Mitchell);9:30 a.m.
Lower Brule vs. Parkston (Mitchell);12:30 p.m.
Wakpala at Bison;1 p.m.
Philip at Oelrichs;1 p.m.
Sioux Co., Neb. at Edgemont;10 a.m.
Faith at Harding Co.;noon
Kadoka Area at Colome;1 p.m.
Crazy Horse at Sunshine Bible Acad.;1:15 p.m.
Douglas at Belle Fourche;2:30 p.m.
SF Roosevelt at RC Central;2:30 p.m.
McIntosh at Newell;2:30 p.m.
New Underwood at Lead-Deadwood;3 p.m.
SF Jefferson at RC Stevens;3 p.m.
RC Christian at Shiloh Christian, ND;3 p.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Chamberlain;5 p.m.
Custer vs. Winner (Mitchell);5 p.m.
Sturgis at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.
Bennett Co. at Wall;6:30 p.m.
Lakota Tech vs. West Central (Mitchell);8 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Crow Creek vs. Kimball/White Lake (Mitchell);8 a.m.
Lower Brule vs. Freeman Acad./Marion (Mitchell);11 a.m.
Faith at Harding Co.;noon
Douglas at Belle Fourche;1 p.m.
SF Roosevelt at RC Central;1 p.m.
McIntosh at Newell;1 p.m.
Philip at Oelrichs;1 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Colome;1 p.m.
Bison at Jones Co.;1 p.m.
RC Christian at Shiloh Christian, ND;1 p.m.
New Underwood at Lead-Deadwood;1:30 p.m.
SF Jefferson at RC Stevens;1:30 p.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Chamberlain;3 p.m.
Gregory at Winner;3 p.m.
Custer vs. Platte-Geddes (Mitchell);3:30 p.m.
Bennett Co. at Wall;4 p.m.
Lakota Tech vs. West Central (Mitchell);6:30 p.m.
Boys High School Wrestling;Time
Mid Dakota Monster (Presho);9 a.m.
Bandit Invitational (Miller);9 a.m.
High School Gymnastics;Time
Rocking the River Chamberlain Invite;9 a.m.
Boys High School Hockey;Time
Oahe Capitals at Rushmore Thunder;4 p.m.
Girls High School Hockey;Time
Rushmore Thunder at Brookings Rangers;7 p.m.