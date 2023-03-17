All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Tulsa Oilers at RC Rush;7:05 p.m.
College Softball;Time
BHSU at MSU Denver;noon
BHSU at MSU Denver;2 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Class A State Tournament (Sioux Falls)
7th Place Game
Hot Springs vs. Mount Vernon/Plankinton;11 a.m.
Consolation Championship
St. Thomas More vs. Sioux Valley;12:45 p.m.
Class B State Tournament (Aberdeen)
7th Place Game
Faith vs. Ethan;11 a.m.
3rd Place Game
White River vs. Aberdeen Christian;5 p.m.
State Championship Game
Lower Brule vs. De Smet;6:45 p.m.