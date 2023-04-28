All Times Mountain
Indoor Football;Time
RC Marshals at Omaha Beef;4:30 p.m.
College Track & Field;Time
RMAC Outdoor Championships (Chadron, Neb.);9:15 a.m.
College Softball;Time
UCCS at BHSU;noon
UCCS at BHSU;2 p.m.
College Rodeo;Time
Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede (Spearfish);7 p.m.
Legion Baseball;Time
RC Post 22 at Cheyenne Post 6;1 p.m.
RC Post 22 at Cheyenne Post 6;3 p.m.
People are also reading…
High School Softball;Time
Brookings at RC Central;10 a.m.
Mitchell at RC Central;noon
Sturgis at SF Roosevelt;1 p.m.
RC Stevens at SF Washington;5 p.m.
High School Track & Field;Time
ACDC Invite (Lake Andes);8 a.m.
2023 Black Hills Track Classic (Sturgis);9 a.m.
Potter County Invitational (Gettysburg);9 a.m.
Harold Severson Relays (Lemmon);10 a.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
2023 Lakota All-Star Game 1 (Summit Arena);4 p.m.
2023 Lakota All-Star Game 2 (Summit Arena);8 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
2023 Lakota All-Star Game (Summit Arena);2 p.m.