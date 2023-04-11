STURGIS — Constant 20-mph winds blowing into Owens Field at Sturgis Softball Complex made Tuesday’s historic softball game appear like it would be void of a home run.

But what seemed like the only moment where the breeze died down came at an opportune time for Rapid City Stevens freshman Sayde Hunt, who hit a towering blast over the left-field fence that rolled onto Ballpark Road to lead off the fifth inning.

“It felt good. I wasn’t expecting it, obviously, because of the wind, but when it happened I was super happy,” Hunt said. “I was expecting it to blow back in, but it didn’t.”

Hunt was one of five Raider batters who put together multi-hit performances in an offensive outpouring as Stevens mercy-ruled Sturgis 16-5 in six innings in both programs’ first-ever sanctioned softball games.

“It’s wonderful to have a day like today,” said Raiders head coach Sherry Grismer, whose squad played under sunny skies and 80-degree temperatures. “Yesterday was our first day outside. Before that we practiced one 30-minute time in the parking lot at the mall and that was it, so to get outside and play like we did today, I couldn’t be happier with the girls.”

High school softball programs across the state, and especially in the Black Hills, grew frustrated that Mother Nature did not cooperate with the beginning of their inaugural seasons. Tuesday’s season-opener was in fact a makeup game between Stevens and Sturgis from their originally-scheduled opener nearly three weeks ago. Snow, as well as a lack of alternative facilities, kept both teams off the diamond, resigned to practice indoors.

“I’m sure the girls had nerves, I had nerves all day today,” Scoopers head coach Kayleen Selfridge said chuckling. “But before the game I told them this is something to be proud of, proud to be a part of; wear Sturgis across their jersey and be proud of what they’re going to accomplish this season.”

The Raiders (1-0) showed how eager they were to swing the bats. Summer Holway drove in five runs as part of a 3-for-5 outing and scored a run, while Hunt went 3 for 5 herself with three RBIs and two runs and Tia Gease went 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs. Bailey Kokesh added three runs and Joslyn Johnson picked up two.

Stevens finished with 14 hits and drew nine walks.

“I had a few of them say to me, ‘Coach I’m so ready to play. I couldn’t sleep last night, I was so ready to play,’” Grismer said. “So they’re just super excited to be out here, and this whole inaugural season for them is truly something exciting and amazing that we’re hopefully going to continue to build on throughout the season.”

Lainey Van Zee started on the mound and earned the win in three innings, striking out eight while surrendering five runs on four hits and walking three. Kokesh entered in relief and tossed the final three frames, fanning three and walking two without allowing a run.

“Lainey started us off, and Lainey’s been battling a bad back so we knew we couldn’t ride Lainey very long,” Grismer said. “And we followed up with Bailey Kokesh and Bailey came in, and there was a little bit of speed difference there, so it threw the batters off a little bit I think.”

Cleanup batter Keeley Heikes had the only multi-hit performance of the evening for the Scoopers (0-1) going 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Three-hole hitter Brooke Wolf tallied a run and an RBI as Sturgis’ top-five lineup players accounted for five of its seven hits and all five runs.

“With the preseason we’ve had of bouncing around, practicing in this gym, practicing in that gym, we really only had one nice practice outside, and that was yesterday,” Selfridge said. “So there’s a lot that we’re going to work on that was noticeable tonight.”

Wolf got the Scoopers on the board in the first inning with a groundout to first base that scored Zabree Bush from third. Grace Kiepke doubled the lead in the second with an RBI-single to left field that sent Haley Walker to the plate from second for an early 2-0 lead.

After two relatively quiet frames to open the contest, the Raiders got their bats rolling in the third when an error on the Scoopers right fielder allowed two runs to come in and even the score, then Holway sent a bases-loaded, two-run double to center field to give the Blue and Silver the lead before an error on the first baseman on a Claire Reiter squeeze-bunt plated another run to make it a 5-2 ballgame.

Later in the frame, Hunt drove a one-out, bases-loaded single to center field that scored a run, but a second runner coming to the plate was thrown out by outfielder Kierra Killinger. The Scoopers were then able to get out of the inning without sustaining more damage.

“I think after one practice outside, we just got out here today and played really well. I think we were very excited, and the team won,” Hunt said of her team’s big third inning. “We just started talking more and getting more hyped, and just fell more into the game.”

Sturgis got a trio of runs back in the third to make a one-run game again when Heikes roped a ground ball up the middle that skipped past the Stevens center fielder and led to a no-out, two-run triple, then Heikes came home on the next at-bat on a wild pitch. Van Zee was able to get out of the inning in the circle by striking out the next three batters she faced.

The Raiders stretched it back out to a three-run contest in the fourth when Holway sent a two-run double to center, then Hunt led off the fifth inning with her solo homer, a 2-1 pitch she clobbered out of the park for a 9-5 advantage. Stevens then picked up runs on a fielder’s choice and a wild pitch to end the frame up 11-5.

“You have kids like Sayde who work hard day in and day out and just love the game of softball,” Grismer said. “And to see her have success is just, it’s fun.”

In relief, Kokesh was able to get out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the bottom-half of the fifth by fanning a batter on three pitches, then forcing a groundout to first base.

The Raiders pushed their lead to double digits in the sixth and put the mercy rule in effect. Hunt picked up an RBI-single on a grounder up the middle and Gease plated two runs on a line drive to center on back-to-back plate appearances. Gease, advancing to third base on a Kokesh double that hit the fence, was sent home on a fielder’s choice, then before the frame concluded, Holway dropped in a bloop-single to center field that drove in Stevens’ 16th and final run of the evening.

The Raiders finished their maiden victory with an emphatic double play in the bottom-half of the sixth. Center fielder Gease snagged a line drive, then whipped the ball to first to beat a runner retreating to the bag.

Stevens is slated to return to the field Friday morning for games against Brandon Valley and Harrisburg at Parkview Softball Complex, while Sturgis is scheduled to host Brandon Valley Friday afternoon. Possible rain is in the forecast.