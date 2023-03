Four area athletes capped their high school boys basketball season with First Team All-State honors on Tuesday.

White River's Joe Sayler earned his third-straight First Team selection in Class B as he also garnered Player of the Year honors. Lower Brule's Gavin Thigh and Brian LaRoche Jr. also finished as First Team All-State players in Class B.

Keegan Hett from Harding County and Jackson Schauer from Faith earned a Second Team selection, while Gregory's Daniel Mitchell was named Third Team All-State in Class B.

In Class A St. Thomas More's Caleb Hollenbeck garnered First Team All-State honors for the first time. The senior earned a Second Team All-State Selection last season. Winner's Black Volmer received Second Team All-State honors in Class A.

Complete All-State teams are listed below.

CLASS AA

First Team

JT Rock, SF Lincoln, 7-1, jr., F (18 ppg, 10 rpg, 81 blocks)

Lincoln Kienholz, Pierre, 6-3, sr., G (18.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.3 apg)

Rugby Ryken, Yankton, 6-0, sr., G (12 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 7.5 apg)

Taylen Ashley, SF Jefferson, 6-1, sr., G (17.3 ppg, 4 rpg, 3 apg)

Kaden Year, SF Jefferson, 6-5, sr., G (17 ppg, 5.2 rpg)

Spencer Barr, Aberdeen Central, 5-11, sr., G (18.5 ppg, 2.4 apg)

Second Team

Ethan Determan, Harrisburg, 6-3, sr., G (18 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.5 apg)

Dylan Soulek, Mitchell, 6-3, sr., G (13.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 4.4 apg)

Reilyn Zavesky, Huron, 6-3, sr., G (23.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.1 apg)

Jacoby Mehrman, Harrisburg, 6-4, jr., G (15 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.2 apg)

Steele Morgan, Mitchell, 6-5, sr., F (11.7 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.2 apg)

Matt Eng, SF O'Gorman, 6-2, sr., G (18.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.9 apg)

Player of the Year — Rock

CLASS A

First Team

Isaac Bruns, Dakota Valley, 6-4, sr., G (26.5 ppg, 9.4 rpg)

Caleb Hollenbeck, St. Thomas More, 6-3, sr., F (24.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.1 apg)

Oliver Vincent, Sioux Valley, 6-1, sr., G (20 ppg, 6 rpg, 7 apg)

Randy Rosenquist, Dakota Valley, 6-1, sr., G (13.8 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 8.8 apg, 80 steals)

Porter Ihnen, Lennox, 6-6, jr., G (21.6 ppg, 7 rpg, 4 apg)

Ethan Bruns, SF Christian, 6-6, sr., F (17 ppg, 7 rpg)

Second Team

Blake Volmer, Winner, 6-3, sr., G (19.2 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 4.1 apg)

Brayden Pankonen, Dell Rapids, 5-10, sr., G (20.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 4.9 apg)

Reed Rus, Mount Vernon-Plankinton, 6-4, sr., G (18.6 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 7.8 apg, 3.3 spg)

Aiden Jensen, Madison, 6-9, sr., F (20.9 ppg, 9 rpg, 60 blocks)

Alec Squires, Sioux Valley, 6-10, jr., C-F (15 ppg, 11 rpg, 60 blocks)

Ethan Cheeseman, Hanson, 6-3, sr. F, (19.2 ppg, 8.5 rpg)

Third Team

Damon Opdahl, Waubay-Summit, 6-1, sr., G (19.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 3.7 apg, 103 steals)

Easton Kempf, Elk Point-Jefferson, 6-5, sr., F (15 ppg, 7 rpg, 3 apg)

Easton Neuendorf, Hamlin, 5-11, so., G (13.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 4.9 apg)

Blake Thompson, Tea Area, 5-11, sr., G (13.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 5.2 apg)

Tyson Stevenson, Hamlin, 6-2, jr., G (14.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.3 apg)

Tate VanOtterloo, Beresford, 6-5, sr., G (18.8 ppg, 6 rpg, 3.5 apg)

Player of the Year — Isaac Bruns.

CLASS B

First Team

Joe Sayler, White River, 6-4, sr., G (30.8 ppg, 5.6 rpog, 3.7 apg)

Damon Wilkinson, De Smet, 6-10, sr., C (22 ppg, 13 rpg)

Brian LaRoche Jr., Lower Brule, 6-1, sr., G-F (24.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.4 apg, 83 steals)

Ethan Russell, Aberdeen Christian, 6-7, sr., G-F (16.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg)

Gavin Thigh, Lower Brule, 5-11, sr., G-F (18.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.2 apg, 65 steals)

Sutton Arend, Bridgwater-Emery, 6-4, sr., G (22 ppg, 9 rpg)

Second Team

Malek Wieker, Aberdeen Christian, 6-1, sr., G (15 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 4.4 apg)

Keegan Hett, Harding County, 6-1, sr., G (19.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.3 apg, 96 steals)

Nick Hanson, Viborg-Hurley, 6-6, so., C (16.5 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 55 blocks)

Bryon Laue, Castlewood, 6-8, so., C (14.7 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 62 blocks)

Lane Tvedt, Castlewood, 6-0, jr., G (16.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 64 steals)

Jackson Schauer, Faith, 6-1, jr., G (20.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 66 steals)

Third Team

Daniel Mitchell, Gregory, 6-7, jr., F (15 ppg, 8.4 rpg)

Tage Ortman, Canistota, 5-11, jr., G (18.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 4.5 apg)

Riley Endres, Ethan, 6-0, sr., G (15.2 ppg, 7 rpg)

Nicolas Marshall, White River, 6-1, jr., G (17.8 ppg, 4 rpg, 5.3 apg, 82 steals)

Layne Cotton, Faulkton Area, 6-3, jr., F (23.1 ppg, 10.2 rpg)

Tray Hettick, Herreid-Selby Area, 6-2, sr., G (18.8 ppg, 5 rpg, 7 apg)

Player of the Year — Sayler.