The Black Hills State women’s basketball team returns to the NCAA Division II Tournament for the first time since 2021 and second time in program history on Friday.

The No. 6-seeded Yellow Jackets open play against a familiar foe in No. 3 Regis in the tournament’s South Central Region, one of eight groups in the field of 64, at 11 a.m. Friday.

The region consists of three RMAC member schools and five schools from the Lone Star conference. All South Central region games this year all take place at Angelo State University from Friday to Tuesday.

Here is a brief glance at the seven teams BHSU could potentially face in region play in San Angelo, Texas this weekend.

No. 1 Angelo State

Angelo State (25-6, 17-5 Lone Star) claimed the top seed in the group and the right to host the region tournament through the round of 16. It went 20-5 against region competition in the regular season.

The Rambelles enter the NCAA Tournament on a four-game winning streak dating back to Feb. 23 and hope to keep that momentum up in the big dance.

They entered last week’s Lone Star Conference Tournament as a No. 2 seed but cruised to the title game and defeated Texas Woman’s University 63-62 thanks to a late run. The postseason performance was enough to make Angelo State the favorite to advance to the Elite Eight in the region.

No. 2 Texas Woman's

Texas Woman’s University (26-5, 19-3 Lone Star) dominated the Lone Star Conference in the regular season to finish atop the standings, but was upended in the conference tournament by Angelo State.

Entering the postseason, the Pioneers held the top ranking in the region before the Rambelles supplanted them in the conference title game. TWU struggled down the stretch and lost four of its last seven contests.

No. 3 Regis (Colorado)

Regis (25-6, 19-3) claimed the highest seed by an RMAC team in the tournament after climbing the conference’s regular season and tournament championships for the first time since the 2006-07 season.

The Rangers enter regional play riding a nine-game winning streak and are ranked 25th in the D2SIDA Poll. The squad is led in scoring by Erin Fry (15.7 ppg), Josey Ryan (13.2 ppg) and Sam Deem (12 ppg).

Regis played Black Hills State twice this season. The Rangers fell 71-64 to the Yellow Jackets back on Dec. 2 in Spearfish but defeated BHSU 67-53 on Feb. 11 in Denver.

No. 4 Colorado School of Mines

Colorado Mines (24-6, 18-4 RMAC) finished second in the regular season race for the RMAC title and had a strong showing in the conference tournament.

The Orediggers went 5-2 in their last seven games and lost to Regis by four in the RMAC Tournament championship game last Saturday.

No. 5 UT Tyler

UT Tyler (24-7, 18-4 Lone Star) played well against tournament competition at the end of the regular season.

The Patriots defeated No. 2 Texas Woman’s 63-54 in the final game of the regular season and opened the Lone Star conference tournament with a 75-54 victory over No. 8 West Texas A&M.

UT Tyler exited the conference tournament two days later when it dropped a 62-53 decision to top seed Angelo State.

No. 7 Lubbock Christian

Lubbock Christian (22-10, 16-6 Lone Star) defeated Texas A&M-Kingsville 74-72 in overtime to open the Lone Star Conference Tournament but ran into a buzzsaw against Texas Woman’s.

The Chaparrals fell by 35 points to the Pioneers in the conference semifinals, but earned a rematch against their Lone Star foe in the round of 64.

No. 8 West Texas A&M

West Texas A&M (21-10, 14-8 Lone Star) exited its conference tournament early with a 21-point loss to UT Tyler but hope to bounce back in San Angelo.

The Lady Buffs are led by Karley Mortschenbacher and Nyalam Thabach who average 12.8 and 10.9 points per game, respectively.