SD Mines, BHSU's success this season makes this year's Black Hills Brawl more meaningful

The Black Hills Brawl returns at 6 p.m. Saturday as South Dakota Mines hosts Black Hills State at O’Harra Stadium in the 137th meeting of the oldest rivalry in Division II football.

This year the classic rivalry will decide more than bragging rights in West River, but which team will remain atop the RMAC standings after Week 5 of the season.

"The RMAC does a really good job of giving publicity to all of the teams in our league," BHSU head coach Josh Breske said. "But you know we are the two teams up north that tend to get forgotten about a little bit more.”

Both teams enter the matchup tied with Colorado School of Mines and Western Colorado for first place in the league standings.

SD Mines (3-1, 2-0 RMAC) won its first two RMAC games for the first time since it joined the league in 2014, while BHSU (4-0, 2-0 RMAC) is off to its best start to a season since 1970.

“It’s a credit to the kids within our programs that come out and play hard every single day,” Mines head coach Charlie Flohr said. “It’s going to be a great atmosphere for the people here on the western side of South Dakota.”

Series history

The Hardrockers lead the series 65-60-11 and aim to capture the Homestake Trophy for the third straight season. Last season Mines defeated BHSU 13-10 on Oct. 30, 2021 in Spearfish.

Last time out

Last Saturday SD Mines defeated New Mexico Highlands 41-27 at O’Harra Stadium, while BHSU knocked off Colorado Mesa in a 31-28 thriller at Lyle Hare Stadium.

Scouting BHSU

Black Hills State overcame the adversity of losing its starting quarterback Aidan Willard ahead of its first win over Colorado Mesa since 2018.

Chance Eben stepped in for Willard against the Mavericks and delivered a stellar performance, capped off by a game-winning touchdown pass to Hasaan Williams with 43 seconds left.

Willard, who led his team to a 3-0 start, will miss action again for the next two or three weeks due to a lingering injury suffered in the fourth quarter against Chadron State.

“(Eben) has been doing a great job with what we’ve given him over the past couple of weeks,” Breske said. “A lot of quarterbacks in his shoes would’ve hit the portal or had a sour attitude in Week 2, but he continued to go about his business and encourage his teammates.”

Eben completed 23 of 28 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns and rushed nine times for 27 yards last week.

The junior started the season 6 of 14 passing for 39 yards with two interceptions, but Breske hopes last week gave Eben the confidence he needs to thrive against SD Mines.

“I hope more than anything it reaffirms to him that he is prepared for these games,” Breske said. “He has put in all of the necessary work and his teammates respect him, love him and look up to him”

Nolan Susel anchors the BHSU rushing attack with 70 carries for 342 yards and six touchdowns this season, including 21 carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns against Mesa. The graduate also caught 12 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown this season.

At wideout Hasaan Williams continues to prove a valuable weapon for the Yellow Jackets leading the team in virtually every receiving category. He enters the weekend with 30 catches for 344 yards and four touchdowns.

The Yellow Jackets lead the RMAC in scoring defense allowing 18 points per game allowing just nine touchdowns and three field goals on the year.

But BHSU faces a stiff test Saturday against an explosive Mines offense led by quarterback Jayden Johannsen.

“We have to get Johannsen off his spot by sending five, six or seven guys after the quarterback to get him to speed up the reads and get the ball out a little bit quicker than they desire,” Breske said. “Their offensive line has done a really good job.”

The Yellow Jackets also lead the RMAC in interceptions with six for 16 yards. BHSU is tied for fourth in the conference in sacks with eight for 50 yards.

Yellow Jackets keys to the game

On the other sideline, BHSU needs to keep the ball out of the hands of Johannsen, Bridges and Eastman to come out on top.

“We have to move the chains this week on offense,” Breske said. “The last couple of weeks we did a really good job of converting third downs and they are really good at it as well. We have to keep our defense fresh and off the field as much as possible.”

In order to achieve that goal, the Yellow Jackets need to establish the line of scrimmage with a solid dose of Sussel in the running game.

“If we can hold onto the ball, prevent turnovers on offense and control the clock, then I know what our defense can go and do. That’s going to be the key to victory,” Breske said.

Scouting SD Mines

The Hardrockers lead the RMAC in total offense with 480.5 yards per game with nearly three quarters of the production coming through the air.

Mines also leads the conference in passing with 371.8 yards per game, 89 yards better than the second best team in Colorado School of Mines.

Flohr said that the connection Johannsen has formed with wide receivers Jeremiah Bridges and Isaiah Eastman has changed the game for his team on offense.

“They spend a lot of time before practice, after practice working on timing,” Flohr said. “That’s been good to see because they constantly want to get better, not just as a QB and WR group but as an overall offense and they know big plays can happen.”

Johannsen has completed 64.23% of his passes for 1290 yards and 10 touchdowns with just two interceptions on the season. The QB racked up 452 total yards against Highlands Saturday with 333 yards through the air and 119 yards on the ground.

Bridges leads all receivers with 28 catches for 570 yards and seven touchdowns while Eastman has 29 catches for 335 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively the Hardrockers have shown marked improvement as the season has progressed, but Flohr wants to see more consistency from the unit this weekend.

“They’ve done a good job with holding people down from a points standpoint and stopping the run but we need overall consistency," Flohr said. "We need all three levels to be consistent on every series.”

Hardrockers keys to the game

In SD Mines’ only loss of the season, to Truman State, the team struggled to get off to a solid start and an early fumble led to a scoop and score for the opposing Bulldogs.

Flohr said taking care of the football and playing a complete game are the two biggest keys for the Hardrockers to retain the Homestake Trophy.

“First and foremost taking care of the football will be a big thing in the game,” Flohr said. “We have to make good decisions with the ball and take care of it. We have to play a complete game because it will be a full 60 minute football game and we haven’t done that yet to this point.”