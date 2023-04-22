College defenses typically have a leg up on offenses during spring practices, and that certainly held true at South Dakota Mines’ annual spring football game Saturday afternoon at O’Harra Stadium.

The Hardrockers starting units squared off in an intersquad competition in the first quarter before the focus turned to building depth in the final three quarters.

When the dust settled, the blue-clad defense capped a 42-19 victory over the white-clad offense, but Mines head coach Charlie Flohr said he liked what he saw from both squads as they wrapped up spring practice.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Flohr told The Journal. “They showed up every single day, for all 15 practices, just willing to compete and willing to learn. We have a lot of younger kids that are going to have to step up and play in critical situations. That’s what we wanted to try and accomplish.”

The Hardrockers return a solid nucleus on both sides of the ball but need to replace players at critical positions. Flohr said middle linebacker Hunter Newsom has taken significant strides this offseason to step into a more verbal leadership role on the Mines defense.

“I’ve always been a believer in leading by action,” the redshirt junior said. “But sometimes you have to be vocal and let guys know. As a mike linebacker, it’s kind of part of the position, so you have to step into that role.”

Last season, Newsom appeared in all 11 games and totaled 81 tackles, 41 solo tackles and four sacks.

“Last year he was a little bit more quiet,” Flohr said. “But now he’s stepped up and really accepted the leadership role…(this defense) is a good, tight-knit group and that’s what we’re going to need next year.”

Offensively, Mines lost all four starters at wide receiver in the offseason via graduation and the transfer portal, but the Hardrockers return starting quarterback Jayden Johannsen, who helped guide his team to their first seven-win season since 2010 last fall.

“We’ve got a bunch of new faces here and guys that haven’t had a chance to play as much,” Johannsen said. “We’re getting a chance to see what they can do and a lot of guys have stepped up and shown that they’re ready to play, so I’m excited.”

The Sioux Falls Washington graduate passed for 3,199 yards (top 10 in NCAA Division II) and received a nomination for the Harlon Hill Award, given to the best player in Division II.

Johannsen and Flohr admitted the turnover at wideout led to some challenges in the spring in terms of consistency and chemistry.

“We just have to work on consistency and catching the football,” Flohr said. “A lot of that will come with time, in regards to understanding what the routes are and working out timing issues, but those young kids have stepped up and showed us why they’re here.”

Ben Noland is one player Flohr and Johannsen highlighted for his efforts this spring. They feel like the Northern State transfer will make an immediate impact on the field this fall due to his play-making ability.

Tight end Henry Dryden and receiver Mason Gilbert both played for the Hardrockers last season but showed promise in the passing game this spring as well.

“(As a QB) you’ve got to be ready to throw to whoever it is out there,” Johannsen said. “Someone could get hurt and it’s always next man up, so I’ve got to be able to adjust to different people, different speeds and different heights.”

Mines kicks off the 2023 campaign Sept. 1 against Valley City State at O’Harra Stadium.