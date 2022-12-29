SD prep basketball scores for Dec. 29

Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bon Homme 55, Gayville-Volin 37
Castlewood 76, Arlington 22
DeLaSalle, Minn. 42, Harrisburg 41
Deubrook 60, Alcester-Hudson 28
Deuel 62, Redfield 23
Ethan 69, Scotland 46
Faith 63, Leola/Frederick 52
Harding County 52, New Underwood 38
Highmore-Harrold 60, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 37
Hitchcock-Tulare 69, Potter County 28
Hot Springs 61, Spearfish 56
Irene-Wakonda 65, Hanson 57
Lemmon 62, Langford 49
Lennox 75, Waconia, Minn. 73
Little Wound 68, Mandaree, N.D. 27
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 70, Miller 43
Pine Ridge 107, Solen, N.D. 14
Sioux Falls Jefferson 63, Orono, Minn. 43
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 66, Tea Area 55
Sioux Valley 73, Baltic 31
St. Francis Indian 44, Wakpala 32
Timber Lake 57, North Central Co-Op 54
Waubay/Summit 56, Wilmot 23
Webster 59, Aberdeen Roncalli 53
White River 71, Campbell County, Wyo. 66
White Shield, N.D. 66, McLaughlin 40
Winner 58, Stanley County 25
Wolsey-Wessington 59, Kadoka Area 26
Custer 75, Valentine, Neb. 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Arlington 57, Castlewood 38
Bon Homme 41, Gayville-Volin 34
Bridgewater-Emery 47, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 43
Campbell County, Wyo. 56, Viborg-Hurley 55
Chester County, Tenn. 68, Mitchell Christian 31
Deubrook 44, Alcester-Hudson 36
Deuel 47, Redfield 41
Ethan 46, Scotland 35
Faulkton 61, Lower Brule 37
Flandreau 61, Dell Rapids 42
Florence/Henry 50, Milbank 39
Hanson 69, Irene-Wakonda 42
Harrisburg 53, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 31
Hitchcock-Tulare 55, Crazy Horse 28
Howard 54, Lyman 31
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 50, Highmore-Harrold 40
James Valley Christian 60, DeSmet 48
Jones County 53, Colman-Egan 30
Lemmon 33, Langford 28
Little Wound 51, Parshall, N.D. 49
Miller 46, Milbank 43
New Underwood 32, Harding County 26
Philip 52, Colome 19
Pine Ridge 67, Wakpala 31
Platte-Geddes 58, Canistota 33
Potter County 62, White River 48
Providence Academy, Minn. 58, Brandon Valley 32
Rapid City Stevens 60, Rapid City Central 37
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 50, Elkton-Lake Benton 25
Sioux Falls Jefferson 67, West Central 35
Sioux Valley 63, Baltic 45
Spearfish 51, Hot Springs 28
St. Francis Indian 49, Mandaree, N.D. 43
Timber Lake 59, North Central Co-Op 35
Wagner 62, Sioux Falls Christian 29
Warner 52, Burke 41
Waubay/Summit 38, Wilmot 29
Winner 52, Stanley County 15
Wolsey-Wessington 56, Kadoka Area 38
Custer 33, Valentine, Neb. 31
Takini vs. Santee, Neb., ccd.