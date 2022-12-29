 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SD prep basketball scores for Dec. 29

Matt Gade, Journal staff

Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bon Homme 55, Gayville-Volin 37

Castlewood 76, Arlington 22

DeLaSalle, Minn. 42, Harrisburg 41

Deubrook 60, Alcester-Hudson 28

Deuel 62, Redfield 23

Ethan 69, Scotland 46

Faith 63, Leola/Frederick 52

Harding County 52, New Underwood 38

Highmore-Harrold 60, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 37

Hitchcock-Tulare 69, Potter County 28

Hot Springs 61, Spearfish 56

Irene-Wakonda 65, Hanson 57

Lemmon 62, Langford 49

Lennox 75, Waconia, Minn. 73

Little Wound 68, Mandaree, N.D. 27

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 70, Miller 43

Pine Ridge 107, Solen, N.D. 14

Sioux Falls Jefferson 63, Orono, Minn. 43

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 66, Tea Area 55

Sioux Valley 73, Baltic 31

St. Francis Indian 44, Wakpala 32

Timber Lake 57, North Central Co-Op 54

Waubay/Summit 56, Wilmot 23

Webster 59, Aberdeen Roncalli 53

White River 71, Campbell County, Wyo. 66

White Shield, N.D. 66, McLaughlin 40

Winner 58, Stanley County 25

Wolsey-Wessington 59, Kadoka Area 26

Custer 75, Valentine, Neb. 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Arlington 57, Castlewood 38

Bon Homme 41, Gayville-Volin 34

Bridgewater-Emery 47, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 43

Campbell County, Wyo. 56, Viborg-Hurley 55

Chester County, Tenn. 68, Mitchell Christian 31

Deubrook 44, Alcester-Hudson 36

Deuel 47, Redfield 41

Ethan 46, Scotland 35

Faulkton 61, Lower Brule 37

Flandreau 61, Dell Rapids 42

Florence/Henry 50, Milbank 39

Hanson 69, Irene-Wakonda 42

Harrisburg 53, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 31

Hitchcock-Tulare 55, Crazy Horse 28

Howard 54, Lyman 31

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 50, Highmore-Harrold 40

James Valley Christian 60, DeSmet 48

Jones County 53, Colman-Egan 30

Lemmon 33, Langford 28

Little Wound 51, Parshall, N.D. 49

Miller 46, Milbank 43

New Underwood 32, Harding County 26

Philip 52, Colome 19

Pine Ridge 67, Wakpala 31

Platte-Geddes 58, Canistota 33

Potter County 62, White River 48

Providence Academy, Minn. 58, Brandon Valley 32

Rapid City Stevens 60, Rapid City Central 37

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 50, Elkton-Lake Benton 25

Sioux Falls Jefferson 67, West Central 35

Sioux Valley 63, Baltic 45

Spearfish 51, Hot Springs 28

St. Francis Indian 49, Mandaree, N.D. 43

Timber Lake 59, North Central Co-Op 35

Wagner 62, Sioux Falls Christian 29

Warner 52, Burke 41

Waubay/Summit 38, Wilmot 29

Winner 52, Stanley County 15

Wolsey-Wessington 56, Kadoka Area 38

Custer 33, Valentine, Neb. 31

Takini vs. Santee, Neb., ccd.

