SD prep basketball scores for Dec. 30

Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Beresford 74, Parker 51
Campbell County, Wyo. 48, Bridgewater-Emery 46
Canistota 63, Freeman 43
Clark/Willow Lake 68, Wessington Springs 35
Colome 70, Potter County 49
Dakota Valley 90, Chamberlain 54
Elk Point-Jefferson 68, Waconia, Minn. 54
Elkton-Lake Benton 68, Lyman 51
Faith 61, Dupree 28
Faulkton 69, Mitchell Christian 62
Harding County 85, Edgemont 18
Harrisburg 66, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51
Hill City 73, Philip 61
James Valley Christian 69, Burke 33
Lemmon 58, Newell 14
Lennox 66, Madison 32
Lower Brule 75, Howard 56
McCook Central/Montrose 58, Corsica/Stickney 35
Northwestern 79, Wilmot 39
Parkston 71, Centerville 46
Pierre 61, Spearfish 43
Platte-Geddes 58, Sisseton 29
Rapid City Stevens 60, Rapid City Central 37
Redfield 53, Crazy Horse 37
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 53, Langford 44
St. Thomas More 56, Aberdeen Central 46
Sturgis Brown 53, Douglas 38
Tea Area 72, Marshall, Minn. 44
Thunder Basin, Wyo. 54, Mitchell 45
Vermillion 58, West Central 50
Wolsey-Wessington 64, Highmore-Harrold 36
Yankton 76, Brookings 39
Custer 52, Chadron, Neb. 38
Ipswich 67, McIntosh 20
Lakota Tech 57, Mobridge 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 44, Worthington, Minn. 37
Aberdeen Roncalli 57, Webster 32
Beresford 58, Parker 57, OT
Brookings 63, Yankton 40
Dakota Valley 68, Wessington Springs 57
Deubrook 51, Hill City 41
Douglas 38, Sturgis Brown 28
Dupree 52, Faith 48
Estelline/Hendricks 52, Langford 29
Freeman 51, Colman-Egan 39
Groton Area 67, Waverly-South Shore 9
Hamlin 39, St. Thomas More 34
Harding County 44, Edgemont 30
Newell 50, Lemmon 41
Northwestern 52, Wilmot 28
Parkston 71, Centerville 46
Pierre 57, Spearfish 44
Potter County 61, Ipswich 43
Sioux Falls Lincoln 35, Moorhead, Minn. 26
Sioux Valley 54, Corsica/Stickney 32
Sisseton 57, Chamberlain 28
St. Michael-Albertville, Minn. 54, Sioux Falls Jefferson 45
St. Michael-Albertville, Minn. 54, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 45
Stanley County 48, Herreid/Selby Area 44
Tea Area 56, Campbell County, Wyo. 53
Thunder Basin, Wyo. 54, Mitchell 45
Vermillion 43, West Central 32
Viborg-Hurley 74, Wall 36
Wagner 68, Avon 32
Custer 34, Chadron, Neb. 25
Ipswich def. St. Francis Indian, forfeit
Lakota Tech 70, Mobridge 45