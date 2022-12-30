 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SD prep basketball scores for Dec. 30

123122-Douglas-Sturgis01.JPG

Douglas' Rayna Johnson (11) dribbles to the basket as Sturgis' Tori Williams (22) defends during a game on Friday in Box Elder.

 Matt Gade Journal Staff

Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Beresford 74, Parker 51

Campbell County, Wyo. 48, Bridgewater-Emery 46

Canistota 63, Freeman 43

Clark/Willow Lake 68, Wessington Springs 35

Colome 70, Potter County 49

Dakota Valley 90, Chamberlain 54

Elk Point-Jefferson 68, Waconia, Minn. 54

Elkton-Lake Benton 68, Lyman 51

Faith 61, Dupree 28

Faulkton 69, Mitchell Christian 62

Harding County 85, Edgemont 18

Harrisburg 66, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51

Hill City 73, Philip 61

James Valley Christian 69, Burke 33

Lemmon 58, Newell 14

Lennox 66, Madison 32

Lower Brule 75, Howard 56

McCook Central/Montrose 58, Corsica/Stickney 35

Northwestern 79, Wilmot 39

Parkston 71, Centerville 46

Pierre 61, Spearfish 43

Platte-Geddes 58, Sisseton 29

Rapid City Stevens 60, Rapid City Central 37

Redfield 53, Crazy Horse 37

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 53, Langford 44

St. Thomas More 56, Aberdeen Central 46

Sturgis Brown 53, Douglas 38

Tea Area 72, Marshall, Minn. 44

Thunder Basin, Wyo. 54, Mitchell 45

Vermillion 58, West Central 50

Wolsey-Wessington 64, Highmore-Harrold 36

Yankton 76, Brookings 39

Custer 52, Chadron, Neb. 38

Ipswich 67, McIntosh 20

Lakota Tech 57, Mobridge 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 44, Worthington, Minn. 37

Aberdeen Roncalli 57, Webster 32

Beresford 58, Parker 57, OT

Brookings 63, Yankton 40

Dakota Valley 68, Wessington Springs 57

Deubrook 51, Hill City 41

Douglas 38, Sturgis Brown 28

Dupree 52, Faith 48

Estelline/Hendricks 52, Langford 29

Freeman 51, Colman-Egan 39

Groton Area 67, Waverly-South Shore 9

Hamlin 39, St. Thomas More 34

Harding County 44, Edgemont 30

Newell 50, Lemmon 41

Northwestern 52, Wilmot 28

Parkston 71, Centerville 46

Pierre 57, Spearfish 44

Potter County 61, Ipswich 43

Sioux Falls Lincoln 35, Moorhead, Minn. 26

Sioux Valley 54, Corsica/Stickney 32

Sisseton 57, Chamberlain 28

St. Michael-Albertville, Minn. 54, Sioux Falls Jefferson 45

St. Michael-Albertville, Minn. 54, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 45

Stanley County 48, Herreid/Selby Area 44

Tea Area 56, Campbell County, Wyo. 53

Thunder Basin, Wyo. 54, Mitchell 45

Vermillion 43, West Central 32

Viborg-Hurley 74, Wall 36

Wagner 68, Avon 32

Custer 34, Chadron, Neb. 25

Ipswich def. St. Francis Indian, forfeit

Lakota Tech 70, Mobridge 45

