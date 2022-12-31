 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SD prep basketball scores for Dec. 31

Matt Gade, Journal staff

Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Pierre 63, Sturgis Brown 45

Red Cloud 71, Todd County 20

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Hill City 73, New Underwood 44

Red Cloud 62, Todd County 47

Winner 65, Sully Buttes 38

Dell Rapids 64, Hamlin 52

Dell Rapids St. Mary 68, Waverly-South Shore 35

Estelline/Hendricks 72, Garretson 34

Sioux Valley 67, DeSmet 58

Pierre T.F. Riggs 45, Sturgis Brown 26

Flandreau 66, Arlington 43

People are also reading…

Iroquois-Lake Preston 54, Baltic 47

Castlewood 53, Madison 48

Deuel 68, Elkton-Lake Preston 51

Colman-Egan 64, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 45

Deubrook Area 54, Chester Area 39

