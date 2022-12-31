SD prep basketball scores for Dec. 31

Saturday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Pierre 63, Sturgis Brown 45
Red Cloud 71, Todd County 20
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Hill City 73, New Underwood 44
Red Cloud 62, Todd County 47
Winner 65, Sully Buttes 38
Dell Rapids 64, Hamlin 52
Dell Rapids St. Mary 68, Waverly-South Shore 35
Estelline/Hendricks 72, Garretson 34
Sioux Valley 67, DeSmet 58
Pierre T.F. Riggs 45, Sturgis Brown 26
Flandreau 66, Arlington 43
Iroquois-Lake Preston 54, Baltic 47
Castlewood 53, Madison 48
Deuel 68, Elkton-Lake Preston 51
Colman-Egan 64, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 45
Deubrook Area 54, Chester Area 39