Friday's Scores
Boys Scores
Crow Creek 99, Flandreau Indian 65
Dakota Valley 79, Dell Rapids St. Mary 63
Deubrook 70, Colman-Egan 60
Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Beresford 49
Ethan 77, Avon 36
Faith 84, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 47
Florence/Henry 47, Warner 41
Gregory 63, Scotland 30
Harrisburg 69, Rapid City Central 37
Herreid/Selby Area 51, Mobridge-Pollock 47
Highmore-Harrold 59, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 54
Huron 60, Aberdeen Central 57
Lennox 63, Tea Area 57
New Underwood 66, Bennett County 22
Northwestern 66, North Central Co-Op 30
Oelrichs 44, Edgemont 39
Pierre 89, Bismarck, N.D. 67
Platte-Geddes 73, Bon Homme 56
Rapid City Stevens 50, Yankton 49
Sioux Falls Jefferson 66, Brookings 43
Sioux Falls Lincoln 61, Brandon Valley 42
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48, Watertown 35
Sioux Falls Washington 62, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 50
Sturgis Brown 54, Hot Springs 45
Timber Lake 70, Newell 42
Tiospa Zina Tribal 70, Sisseton 28
Vermillion 45, Irene-Wakonda 44
Wagner 54, Chamberlain 40
West Central 47, Madison 44
Wilmot 72, Sioux Falls Lutheran 55
Winner 52, McLaughlin 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Crazy Horse vs. Alliance, Neb., ccd.
Santee, Neb. vs. Marty Indian, ccd.
Girls Scores
Bridgewater-Emery 53, Pine Ridge 35
Canistota 55, Chester 46
Canton 56, Garretson 38
Castlewood 55, Elkton-Lake Benton 40
Dakota Valley 49, Dell Rapids 34
DeSmet 55, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 50
Deubrook 39, Colman-Egan 34
Dupree 60, Stanley County 39
Edgemont 77, Oelrichs 49
Elk Point-Jefferson 45, Beresford 28
Ethan 55, Avon 26
Faulkton 42, Langford 26
Flandreau 58, Belle Fourche 39
Gregory 50, Scotland 38
Hamlin 63, Viborg-Hurley 46
Hanson 57, Kimball/White Lake 27
Harding County 48, New England, N.D. 38
Harrisburg 38, Rapid City Central 26
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 51, Faith 43
Hot Springs 39, Sturgis Brown 36
Howard 48, Jones County 35
Ipswich 44, Sunshine Bible Academy 32
Lyman 44, McCook Central/Montrose 40
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 53, Corsica/Stickney 36
Northwestern 63, North Central Co-Op 45
Pierre 84, Bismarck, N.D. 76
Platte-Geddes 64, Bon Homme 47
Rapid City Christian 52, Red Cloud 46
Rapid City Stevens 50, Yankton 49
Redfield 43, Groton Area 34
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 49, Highmore-Harrold 35
Sioux Falls Christian 37, St. Thomas More 32
Sioux Falls Jefferson 63, Brookings 36
Sioux Falls Washington 41, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 36
Tea Area 66, Lennox 51
Timber Lake 63, Newell 54
Vermillion 64, Irene-Wakonda 23
Wagner 77, Chamberlain 33
Wall 58, Dell Rapids St. Mary 46
Watertown 67, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50
Waubay/Summit 67, Waverly-South Shore 27
White River 47, Little Wound 20
Winner 62, McLaughlin 38
Wolsey-Wessington 71, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Crazy Horse vs. Alliance, Neb., ccd.
Santee, Neb. vs. Marty Indian, ccd.