Saturday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Baltic 56, Menno 45
Centerville 71, McCook Central/Montrose 59
Clark/Willow Lake 40, Flandreau 29
Crazy Horse 78, Flandreau Indian 52
Custer 71, Wall 36
DeSmet 69, Deuel 53
Douglas 82, Lead-Deadwood 44
Edgemont 68, Kadoka Area 18
Elkton-Lake Benton 61, Garretson 48
Freeman 57, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 22
Freeman Academy/Marion 64, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 32
Gregory 56, Bridgewater-Emery 50
People are also reading…
Hamlin 48, Aberdeen Christian 43
Hanson 58, Platte-Geddes 45
Harrisburg 67, Rapid City Stevens 43
Howard 67, Waubay/Summit 52
Ipswich 62, Langford 34
Lemmon 50, New Underwood 40
Leola/Frederick 64, Webster 43
Lower Brule 62, White River 54
Madison 71, Canton 63
McIntosh 90, Takini 75
Milbank 67, Tri-Valley 44
Miller 90, Todd County 61
Mobridge-Pollock 58, Groton Area 41
Newell 65, Tiospaye Topa 61
Parkston 59, Canistota 49
Pine Ridge 71, Kimball/White Lake 54
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 49, Scotland 46
Santee, Neb. 89, Lyman 86
Sioux Valley 84, Parker 34
St. Francis Indian 65, Dupree 50
St. Thomas More 68, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57
Sturgis Brown 62, Belle Fourche 37
Sunshine Bible Academy 54, Sioux Falls Lutheran 52
Viborg-Hurley 69, Philip 55
Wessington Springs 58, Hitchcock-Tulare 39
Wolsey-Wessington 51, Irene-Wakonda 44
Yankton 74, Rapid City Central 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alcester-Hudson 39, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 37
Andes Central 44, Centerville 42
Brandon Valley 59, Sioux Falls Lincoln 50
Canton 68, Madison 41
Corsica/Stickney 60, Burke 37
DeSmet 58, Deuel 34
Deubrook 77, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38
Douglas 50, Lead-Deadwood 19
Flandreau 59, Clark/Willow Lake 34
Florence/Henry 51, Belle Fourche 47
Garretson 44, Elkton-Lake Benton 36
Gayville-Volin 58, Colome 29
Harrisburg 55, Rapid City Stevens 40
Herreid/Selby Area 60, Wilmot 29
Highmore-Harrold 53, Waverly-South Shore 22
Langford 29, Flandreau Indian 24
Lemmon 31, New Underwood 29
Marty Indian 58, Freeman Academy/Marion 42
McIntosh 50, Takini 31
Mobridge-Pollock 53, Groton Area 44
Newell 69, Tiospaye Topa 47
Philip 74, Crazy Horse 15
Platte-Geddes 47, Baltic 41
Potter County 54, Pine Ridge 49
Rapid City Central 73, Yankton 35
Santee, Neb. 81, St. Francis Indian 51
Scotland 52, Avon 49
Sioux Falls Christian 68, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 36
Sioux Valley 60, Parker 33
Sully Buttes 38, White River 26
Tri-Valley 60, Milbank 57
Warner 58, Aberdeen Roncalli 39
Webster 59, Leola/Frederick 48
Wessington Springs 62, Hitchcock-Tulare 46
Winner 44, Dupree 42
Wolsey-Wessington 55, Jones County 49